Getty acquires trove of work by 17 influential photographers

The J. Paul Getty Museum is expected to on Wednesday announce a major acquisition of 386 photographs by highly influential 20th century photographers including Ruth Bernhard, Eudora Welty and Dorothea Lange. Notably, some of the 17 photographers whose work is in the acquisition, such as Bernhard and Welty, were not already represented in the Getty's collection.

