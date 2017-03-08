Film News: Jennifer has Oscars sewn up

Film News: Jennifer has Oscars sewn up

Friday Mar 3

THE award for best sewing goes to Colleen Attwood for Fantastic Beasts. Well it just may be that you remember me mentioning that a certain Jennifer Powell's worked on Fantastic Beasts, so as far as we are concerned she has won an Oscar by proxy.

Chicago, IL

