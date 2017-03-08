'Empowered women lead the world'
The 2017 Blacktown City Woman of the Year winner Elfa Moraitakis with finalists Tharshine Vimalan, Kylie Smith, Gladyss Panoncillo, Maryam Zahid and Harinder Kaur. The words of Elfa Moraitakis were a message for all women as she accepted the Blacktown City Woman of the Year Award yesterday.
