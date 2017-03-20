Edinburgh air route announced

Edinburgh air route announced

Loganair, Scotland's Airline, has announced it is to re-introduce services between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man. The new service will take off on Friday 26 May, operating up to four flights each week throughout the summer on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

