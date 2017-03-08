easyJet supports LLA development

More than five million passengers flew with easyJet during the course of the year - 35% more than five years ago, with one million of those passengers travelling for business. easyJet is also continuing to expand the number of destinations from Luton and since November has added seven new routes which include Valencia, Marseille, Nantes, Stockholm, Isle of Man, Zadar and Biarritz.

