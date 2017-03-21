Changes to baggage handling at the airport discussed in Tynwald

Douglas North MHK, David Ashford, asked Ray Harmer, the Minister for Infrastructure, what consultation was carried out with airlines prior to the recent decision in relation to baggage handling? "There has been more dialogue with the airlines about our baggage handling services over the last 18 months than at any other time during recent years. On many occasions during that period our airlines have asked about the possibility of moving the baggage handling service to their own handling agent in order to have a 'one stop shop' for ground services at Ronaldsway.

