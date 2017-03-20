Aviva eyes sale of Friends Provident ...

Aviva eyes sale of Friends Provident unit for $500-$700 million: source

The British insurer has received preliminary interest from about half a dozen Chinese firms and European funds for the business, said the source, declining to be named as the process was not public. Friends Provident provides life assurance and investment products to global expatriate and affluent domestic customers in Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and other selected markets, according to information available on its website.

