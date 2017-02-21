Van L410 at Belfast and Isle of Man on Feb 23th 2017, weather related ...
A Van Air Europe Let L-410 on behalf of Citywing, registration OK-LAZ performing flight V9-502 from Isle of Man to Belfast City,NI , was dispatched filing alternates Belfast Aldergrove and Isle of Man for the flight, weather data suggested that despite the oncoming storm front Doris the flight would be possible with weather within permitted limits for arrival into Belfast. The aircraft departed with 550 kg and was on final approach to Belfast City Airport's runway 04 at about 08:55L when the crew initiated a go-around from low height due to increasing turbulence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
