The new series of Top Gear has an air date - and a new-look presenting trio
After a stalled start last year, the slimmed down line-up of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid will be hitting the grid on Sunday 5th March at 8pm on BBC2 for the next series, as seen in the above publicity shot. There is, of course, no place for Chris Evans, who stepped down last year saying he gave it his best shot but that his efforts were "not enough".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
