The new series of Top Gear has an air date - and a new-look presenting trio

After a stalled start last year, the slimmed down line-up of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid will be hitting the grid on Sunday 5th March at 8pm on BBC2 for the next series, as seen in the above publicity shot. There is, of course, no place for Chris Evans, who stepped down last year saying he gave it his best shot but that his efforts were "not enough".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.