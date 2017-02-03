Scotland could have 'devo max' deal i...

Scotland could have 'devo max' deal in Europe says former Guernsey leader

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

A SENIOR politician in Guernsey has said Scotland could have a separate Europe deal to the rest of the UK if it was to became a 'devo max' style country like the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. Jonathan Le Tocq, the former chief minister of Guernsey and serving minister for external affairs, said "nothing is impossible" and things "could shift again" when asked whether Scotland could have an arrangement like the Channel Islands with the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC