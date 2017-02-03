Scotland could have 'devo max' deal in Europe says former Guernsey leader

A SENIOR politician in Guernsey has said Scotland could have a separate Europe deal to the rest of the UK if it was to became a 'devo max' style country like the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. Jonathan Le Tocq, the former chief minister of Guernsey and serving minister for external affairs, said "nothing is impossible" and things "could shift again" when asked whether Scotland could have an arrangement like the Channel Islands with the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.