School support staff increasingly having to teach

A survey of nearly 1,000 school support staff by the Association of Teachers and Lecturers, reveals that almost eight in ten believe they are doing the job of a supply teacher. School support staff say they are increasingly asked to teach, rather than supervise children in the classroom, even though they are paid only the support staff rate The teaching union ATL surveyed its members working as support staff in state-funded and academy schools in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, last winter.

