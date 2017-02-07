Plans for 300 new homes on outskirts ...

Plans for 300 new homes on outskirts of Downham Market rejected at packed meeting

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Planning permission has been put in for up to 300 dwellings on land at Nightingale Road, Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt Developers were given planning permission for 170 new homes on land off the A1122, on the south-eastern outskirts of Downham Market, two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC