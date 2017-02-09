Number of cars carried by ferry opera...

Number of cars carried by ferry operators rises 2% to 8.8m in 2016

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Some 8.8 million cars were carried by ferry operators in the UK and Ireland in 2016, up from 8.6 million the previous year. Discover Ferries director Bill Gibbons said: " The sustained growth in car carryings is particularly good news for the sector as we see more people recognise the advantages of simply hopping into their own car and enjoying the flexibility, value and freedom of a break by sea rather than the pressure of travelling through an airport.

Chicago, IL

