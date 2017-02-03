Northern Ireland captain fined A 26,000 for illegal scallop fishing
Christopher Heslip, 54, from Mountain Road, Kilkeel had the correct licence but twice breached Isle of Man fisheries conditions in 2016. The court heard the skipper had caught queen scallops valued at around A 13,000 in Manx waters which he was not entitled to.
