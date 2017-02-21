North Texas Irish Festival 2017

The pipes are calling for one and all to come out to the North Texas Irish Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3, 4 & 5th at Fair Park in Dallas. Bring the friends and the whole family to this North Texas favorite sponsored by the Southwest Celtic Music Association and NBC 5. To acknowledge the Lone Star State's role in preserving, celebrating and furthering Irish culture in the U.S., this year's theme is Texas Grown Irish Roots.

