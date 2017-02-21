North Texas Irish Festival 2017

North Texas Irish Festival 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NBC Dallas

The pipes are calling for one and all to come out to the North Texas Irish Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3, 4 & 5th at Fair Park in Dallas. Bring the friends and the whole family to this North Texas favorite sponsored by the Southwest Celtic Music Association and NBC 5. To acknowledge the Lone Star State's role in preserving, celebrating and furthering Irish culture in the U.S., this year's theme is Texas Grown Irish Roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC