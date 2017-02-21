North Texas Irish Festival 2017
The pipes are calling for one and all to come out to the North Texas Irish Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3, 4 & 5th at Fair Park in Dallas. Bring the friends and the whole family to this North Texas favorite sponsored by the Southwest Celtic Music Association and NBC 5. To acknowledge the Lone Star State's role in preserving, celebrating and furthering Irish culture in the U.S., this year's theme is Texas Grown Irish Roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC