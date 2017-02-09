Matt LeBlanc rescues naked ramblers o...

Matt LeBlanc rescues naked ramblers on Isle of Man in new Top Gear trailer

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

The first trailer for the latest series of Top Gear features an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles - from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman. The 90-second teaser sees Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid endure an awkward BBC car insurance interview interwoven with clips from the new series.

Chicago, IL

