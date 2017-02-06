Madras HC directs TN govt to urgently...

Madras HC directs TN govt to urgently look into oil spill issue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Indian Express

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to urgently look into the issue of oil spill that took place after two ships collided off Chennai coast and take necessary steps. The mishap had taken place on January 28 when "M T BW Maple", with a flag of "Isle of Man", was leaving after emptying liquefied petroleum gas and M T Dawn, Kanchipuram, loaded with petroleum oil lubricant , was on its way to berth at Kamarajar Port, formerly Ennore Port.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC