Madras HC directs TN govt to urgently look into oil spill issue
The Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to urgently look into the issue of oil spill that took place after two ships collided off Chennai coast and take necessary steps. The mishap had taken place on January 28 when "M T BW Maple", with a flag of "Isle of Man", was leaving after emptying liquefied petroleum gas and M T Dawn, Kanchipuram, loaded with petroleum oil lubricant , was on its way to berth at Kamarajar Port, formerly Ennore Port.
