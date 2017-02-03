EU moving toward common 'blacklist' o...

EU moving toward common 'blacklist' of tax havens

Thursday Feb 2

EU member states sent a letter to 92 countries on Wednesday informing them that they will be "screened" with a view to inclusion in a future "blacklist" of tax havens. The list of the countries that have been contacted is not public, but EUobserver understands that it is largely based on preliminary research done by the European Commission in September 2016.

Chicago, IL

