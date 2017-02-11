Dramatic moment ferry smashes into port in high winds in scenes...

All sailings of the vessel were cancelled after hitting the pier, destroying barrier and causing water to gush onto the surface This is the dramatic moment a huge vessel smashes into a pier due to high winds with shocked onlookers describing the scene as 'carnage' The video shows the flagship vessel of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company smashing into the dock at Douglas Harbour after sailing from Birkenhead, report the Liverpool Echo. The dramatic footage captured by passenger Jason Cheetham shows the vessel crashing into the structure as it came in to berth at the King Edward VIII pier last night.

