Couple lose civil partnership challenge

7 hrs ago

A British couple have lost their appeal to be allowed to enter into a civil partnership instead of a marriage. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan want to secure legal recognition of their six-year relationship through that route - but are prevented because the Civil Partnership Act 2004 says that only same-sex couples are eligible.

Chicago, IL

