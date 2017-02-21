CinemaNX Founder & Producer Steve Christian Dies Aged 53

Steve Christian , the founder of the Isle of Man 's film investment program CinemaNX and former Pinewood Pictures exec, has died at the age of 53. The well-respected industry veteran, who most recently co-produced Fox Searchlight's Untitled A.A. Milne Project with Damian Jones, held a number of government positions on the Isle of Man, a small self-governing tax haven in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland, before turning to the entertainment business. In 2007, Christian, an Manx accountant, paired up with producer Marc Samuelson to launch CinemaNX, a production and distribution venture that managed the Isle of Man's investments in the film and television sectors.

