Cardiff-Anglesey flight operator susp...

Cardiff-Anglesey flight operator suspended on safety grounds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: BBC News

The Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Czech-registered Van Air's permission to fly in the UK following an incident on the Isle of Man during Storm Doris on 23 February. The Wales north-south air link began in 2007 and receives around A 1m of Welsh Government subsidy every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC