Caffe Nero pays no corporation tax AGAIN after A 25m profit

Caffe Nero pays no corporation tax AGAIN: Furious MPs accuse firm of playing the system after it made A 25m profit last year Furious MPs last night accused Caffe Nero of gaming the system after it emerged the company did not pay a penny of corporation tax yet again last year. Despite making a profit of A 25.5million, the British-based firm avoided a A 5.1million tax bill after claiming its holding company made a A 24million loss.

