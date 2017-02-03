Atlas explores nations that don't really exist
Don't be fooled by the title of this engrossing, delightfully presented book. You'll not find Middle-earth, Atlantis or Lilliput inside, but you will find something just as intriguing - real places that are quite noteworthy in the minds and hearts of their nonfictional inhabitants, but are "unrecognized and largely unnoticed states whose claims to legitimacy are made invisible" by their clearly defined, "official" neighbors.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
