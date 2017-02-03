Atlas explores nations that don't rea...

Atlas explores nations that don't really exist

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Don't be fooled by the title of this engrossing, delightfully presented book. You'll not find Middle-earth, Atlantis or Lilliput inside, but you will find something just as intriguing - real places that are quite noteworthy in the minds and hearts of their nonfictional inhabitants, but are "unrecognized and largely unnoticed states whose claims to legitimacy are made invisible" by their clearly defined, "official" neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC