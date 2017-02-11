Album review: Imar, Afterlight

Album review: Imar, Afterlight

THE latest product of Glasgow 's thriving traditional music session scene, Imar releases its debut album having already had the distinction of playing its first billed gig as the opening act at last year's Cambridge Folk Festival. Listening to the standard of the quintet's playing individually and collectively on this all-instrumental set, the group could easily be headlining such events by now.

Chicago, IL

