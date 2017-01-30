Watch Martin and McGuinness talk about TT racing

Ipswich, Suffolk - On their first day together at Honda Road Racing's UK headquarters, lead rider John McGuinness and new team-mate Guy Martin got down to talking business, covering all the important stuff like tea, beer, who's faster on a mountain bike - and who's the more determined to nail a win at the 2017 Isle of Man TT on the new Honda CBR1000RR SP2 - McGuinness his 24th or Martin his first. The two riders could hardly be more different, but each has immense respect for the other, both stressing that they have always been able to trust each other on the roads even when they were dicing wheel to wheel.

