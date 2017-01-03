TT star Joey Dunlop remembered in coi...

TT star Joey Dunlop remembered in coin pack

Read more: Iom Online

A coin pack, Remembering Joey, has been commissioned to explain the work of the Joey Dunlop Foundation, with a proportion of proceeds from sales being donated to support the charity's work. The pack contains a cupro nickel crown featuring 26-times TT winner Joey, a history of the foundation and several pictures, including photos of Joey taken by renowned road racing photographer Stephen Davison.

Chicago, IL

