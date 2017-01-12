The best of the rest from the 2017 North American International Auto Show
It's an autonomous city vehicle that spends some time working as a package delivery van, pizza delivery van, mobile office, and mobile living room. Lots of interesting details on the Nissan VMotion 2.0. The exposed carbon weave on the roof pillar was my favorite touch.
