Teabox trots half the globe

23 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Guwahati, Jan. 11: Teabox, a Siliguri-based tea e-commerce start-up, which has delivered tea to practically half the countries across the globe, now aims to deliver to the rest in the next two years. The company has delivered tea to 109 countries in the world, including countries like Kiribati, Isle of Man and Siberia, to name a few.

Chicago, IL

