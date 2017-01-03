Talk on Manx inventor
A talk on the life of Manx inventor William Kennish will be held at the Sailor's Shelter on East Quay in Peel on January 15. Organised by the William Kennish Memorial Trust it will be an illustrated talk on the life of Manxman Kennish from his humble beginnings in Maughold, his naval career, life in the Isle of Man and his explorations of South America.
