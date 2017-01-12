Snoozebox to provide accommodation for Isle of Man TT again

Snoozebox will be providing a total of 240 rooms at the Isle of Man TT motorcycle races being held between May and June. This will be the fourth time Snoozebox provides accommodation for the event and it will be located in Noble's Park, close to the main TT grandstand, start/finish line, paddock and TT hospitality suite, and just minutes from all the action.

