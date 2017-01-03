Shoplifting spree in six stores

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. Leanne Sutton, of Mountfield Road, went on a shoplifting spree in Douglas which included thefts from Claire's Accessories, JAC Stores, Peacocks, Dealz and Clinton's Cards, all on the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.