Rnli Campaign: Fundraising volunteers honoured as appeal total reaches nearly 45,000
It is thanks to the work of volunteers such as Anne Bromley and Pam Walton that the Penarth Lifeboat Appeal, which we are backing, is approaching the final stretch. Ms Walton received a RNLI gold badge, awarded for outstanding charitable work, while Ms Bromley received a bar to same badge, which she received previously.
