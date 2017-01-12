Photographs show Bali's temples, terraces, landscapes and people
The second half of the seasonal programme of the Isle of Man Photographic Society got under way this week with a 'sandwich' - the first part of the evening being an audio-visual presentation on Bali by our vice president, John Phipp, and the second part a showing of a print portfolio from the Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union.
