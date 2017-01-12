Pastor disqualified as director

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. Rousseau Moss has given an undertaking to the Financial Services Authority not to be a director, secretary or registered agent of any company for five years after admitting being 'incompetent, negligent and irresponsible' in connection with his role in the collapsed Louis Group Ltd. Louis Group unveils its new home on the Isle of Man in 2007.

