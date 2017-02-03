Oil spill near Kamarajar Port arrested10 min ago

Chennai, Jan 31 The oil spill that took place after two ships collided near Kamarajar Port here was arrested soon after the incident and no "considerable" spillage had taken place, the Port clarified today. Responding to media reports that the oil spillage had reached the shores of Marina and Thiruvanmiyur, a Port release said: "It is hereby clarified that there is no oil spill from Saturday morning."

