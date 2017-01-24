New York Theatre Barn Launches 10th Season of New Works with for Tonight and the Brontes
The 10th season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series launches on Monday, February 27, 2017 at The Cell with pre-premieres of two new musicals: For Tonight and The Bronts. When their parents die of a mysterious illness in their small Welsh village, surviving siblings Thomas, Haydon, and Nettie are forced to fend for themselves.
