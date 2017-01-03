MR's In Association Programme 2017
Do you want to get the best possible coverage of your event through the Nation's most loved radio station?! Manx Radio's In Association programme celebrates all things ent ertainment on the Isle of Man and aims to help local organisations promote their events through the power of radio, online and social media. By using the Manx Radio In Association brand you will get these promotional mediums completely free, and all we ask in return is that you display the Manx Radio logo on your posters/flyers/at the event.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
