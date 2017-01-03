MR's In Association Programme 2017

Do you want to get the best possible coverage of your event through the Nation's most loved radio station?! Manx Radio's In Association programme celebrates all things ent ertainment on the Isle of Man and aims to help local organisations promote their events through the power of radio, online and social media. By using the Manx Radio In Association brand you will get these promotional mediums completely free, and all we ask in return is that you display the Manx Radio logo on your posters/flyers/at the event.

