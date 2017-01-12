Lordship and sovereignty talk

Lordship and sovereignty talk

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Iom Online

Lordship and sovereignty in the Isle of Man from 1300 to 1600 is the subject of the next talk in University College Isle of Man's history and heritage lecture series. Professor Tim Thornton from the University of Huddersfield will be the speaker at the event, taking place on Wednesday next week , from 6pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC