Liverpool Royal School for the Blind headmistress 'abused children'
A group of blind and vulnerable people have said they were physically and emotionally abused as children by their special primary school's headmistress. Six former pupils of The Royal School for the Blind in Liverpool have told the BBC about abuse dating back to the 1950s when some of them were just five.
