Life saving defibrillator installed outside bank
The initiative has been driven by Maureen Allan, a personal banker at Lloyds Bank, who is a passionate supporter of the British Heart Foundation and a successful fundraiser. By working with Rose Estates, the landlord at Victory House, who covered the cost of the special housing unit that protects the defibrillator, it is hoped that this lifesaving equipment will keep Lloyds colleagues and the visiting public safe.
