Josh Brookes joins Norton for the 2017 Isle of Man TT

Norton is set to field two all-star Aussie riders at the 2017 Isle of Man Senior and Superbike TT with its most exciting TT rider line-up yet after attracting the signatures of Aussie duo Josh Brookes and David Johnson to the factory team. Both riders will compete on the all-new SG6, derived from the recently launched V4 SS road bike.

