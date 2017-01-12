islexpo will be back this year
ISLEXPO, a conference launched in 2016 to support innovation and entrepreneurialism in the Isle of Man, will be returning this year. Building on the success of the last event, ISLEXPO 2017 will be evolving from 2016 with a stronger focus on accelerating business growth in the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC