islexpo will be back this year

ISLEXPO, a conference launched in 2016 to support innovation and entrepreneurialism in the Isle of Man, will be returning this year. Building on the success of the last event, ISLEXPO 2017 will be evolving from 2016 with a stronger focus on accelerating business growth in the island.

