Isle of Man property sales: January 5, 2017

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. Trevor McCullough and Helen Julie Simpson, both of Old Ballacorris, Mullinaragher, Santon, sold Field House, Sir George's Bridge, Onchan, for A 900,000, to Martin Voster, care of MMDGPHC, The Promenade, Laxey.

