Isle of Man 'must update abortion law'

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: BBC News

Women in the Isle of Man should have the same abortion rights as those in England, Scotland and Wales, a Member of the House of Keys says. Alex Allinson, a Ramsey GP and MHK, said the law should be changed.

