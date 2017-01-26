Island Classic 2017 International Challenge Race One
The Island Classic would not be the Island Classic without a dose of controvery to colour proceedings. The conjecture this morning provided by rival Team Captains descending on the Team UK pit garage to question the use of flatslide carburettors on the #99 Harris Yamaha of Jeremy McWilliams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MCNEWS.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC