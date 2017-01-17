Guy Martin Returns to the Isle of Man...

Guy Martin Returns to the Isle of Man TT in 2017

Road racing megastar Guy Martin will sensationally return to the Isle of Man TT in 2017 after a year's hiatus from the mountain circuit. Martin will partner long-time TT adversary McGuinness at the Isle of Man and the North West 200 this year.

