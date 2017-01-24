Group Offers Insurance for Freelance ...

Group Offers Insurance for Freelance Journalists Assigned Anywhere, Including in War Zones

22 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The International Federation of Journalists ) has joined forces with insurance company Isle of Man Assurance Limited to offer insurance overage for all media workers without restriction in any region of the world - including war zones. According to IJF, many insurance companies refuse to insure news professionals working in dangerous areas, or do it at very heavy costs, which results in many reporters and freelancers, including fixers and technical staff, covering news in some of the world's most dangerous countries working without an insurance policy.

Chicago, IL

