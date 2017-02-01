Gold Star Owners Club at 37th Bristol Classic Motorcyle Show

Southern Area members of the Gold Star Owners Club were delighted to be awarded 'best club stand' at last year's Bristol Classic Motorcyle Show. This year's show takes place next weekend, 4th and 5th February, and the group are determined to put on an even better and bigger display of machines - such as a Catalina racer and Jeff Smith's Six Day International Trials winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Gazette.