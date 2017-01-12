Glass artist's work exhibited at Lond...

Glass artist's work exhibited at London's Saatchi Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Iom Online

Congratulations, you're now registered! Let us know what news and updates you want to hear about and we'll send them straight to your inbox. An artist who hails from the Isle of Man has landed a dream space in a world famous art gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,900,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC